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Bengaluru rain: Residents share flood visuals after heavy rain sweeps city

Bengaluru rain: Residents share flood visuals after heavy rain sweeps city

Social media was flooded with dramatic videos and photos shared by Bengaluru residents showing submerged roads, floating vehicles, and severe traffic gridlocks after a heavy downpour swept through the tech capital.

(Representational Image)

Bengaluru rain: A sudden downpour on Monday afternoon brought Bengaluru to a virtual standstill, triggering widespread waterlogging and massive traffic jams across major parts of the city. As intense rain lashed the tech hub, key arterial roads were rapidly transformed into streams, leaving commuters stranded and prompting a wave of frustration online over the city’s recurrent infrastructure vulnerabilities. As a consequence of the rain, residents quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to document the chaos, sharing videos and photos of submerged vehicles, flooded neighborhoods, and agonizingly slow commutes.

Bengaluru rain update

Overnight showers between Sunday and Monday brought trace amounts of rainfall to several parts of Bengaluru. According to the city’s weather dashboard, a light drizzle was recorded across 157 civic wards, with the highest rainfall measuring a minimal 0.7 mm.

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This minor precipitation highlights a dry spell for Bengaluru Urban, which has seen relatively few pre-monsoon showers this year. Until April 19, the city faced a severe rainfall deficit of 85.8%, managing to register a mere 5.6 mm of rain compared to its historical monthly average of roughly 40 mm.

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Also read: May 19 IMD forecast: Weather change in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP; rain in Karnataka & Kerala | All details

The social media reactions highlighted the growing exasperation among citizens:

“Vehicles are swimming for just 20 mins rain. Just Bengaluru things. When will things change,” one X user wrote while sharing a video of vehicles slowly moving through a heavily waterlogged road.

Another resident posted, “Intense rain leads to water gushing through streets of Vasanth Nagara,” alongside visuals showing strong water flow across roads in the area.

Bengaluru is getting absolutely drenched ️… there is a lot of traffic on the streets due to rain But surprisingly, even after almost 2 hours of heavy rainfall, there’s hardly any waterlogging on the roads that I took Shabaash Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/ZFd1uCCpEp — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) May 18, 2026

“#Bengaluru Rains: Roads Turn Into Lakes,” another user wrote while sharing a video filmed from inside an autorickshaw making its way through flooded streets.

The brief yet intense spell has once again renewed the public debate regarding Bengaluru’s civic preparedness and storm-water drainage systems ahead of the advancing monsoon season.

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