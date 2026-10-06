Bengaluru Weather Update, 06 September 2026: Rains likely in Mahadevapura, Kasturi Nagar, Windsor Manor Bridge, Vaddarahalli; IMD says…

Waterlogging and slow-moving traffic were reported at several locations, including Salem Bridge towards Karthik Nagar, Opera Junction, the Kasturi Nagar down ramp, Old Udaya TV in Jayamahal, and the PG Halli bus stop near Aramane Cross.

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Rain lashes Bengaluru- File image

New Delhi: Several places of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening. The downpour caused waterlogging at several locations and slowing traffic, particularly during the evening peak hours. According to a Deccan Herald report, the Sivanananda Circle railway underpass was among the worst-affected stretches, with rainwater making it difficult for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, to pass through. The underpass has reported waterlogging during heavy rain on several occasions.

“Every time there is heavy rain, water accumulates at the underpass. We need a permanent solution instead of dealing with the same problem after every downpour,” a local resident said.

Traffic moved slowly on several major roads and junctions, including Karthik Nagar, Ashirvadam Junction, the Hebbal flyover down ramp towards the airport, Rainbow Service Road towards Mahadevapura, Kasturi Nagar, Windsor Manor Bridge and Vaddarahalli.

Hennur Road was also affected by waterlogging, with motorists struggling to navigate flooded stretches. “The biggest problem is not the rain but the waterlogging. Two-wheeler riders have to be extremely careful as it is difficult to judge the depth of the water,” a commuter said to Deccan Herald.

Here are some of the key details:

Waterlogging and slow-moving traffic affected Salem Bridge towards Karthik Nagar, Opera Junction, Kasturi Nagar down ramp, Old Udaya TV in Jayamahal, PG Halli bus stop near Aramane Cross

CL Cross Cantonment, CBI Junction flyover near the airport, Koramangala Inner Ring Road towards Indiranagar, Kuvempu Circle-Hebbal Circle were also affected.

Traffic movement in Geddalahalli Railway Bridge, Hoodi underpass, Doddanekundi, ITPL Main Road, Sirsi Circle flyover and KR Puram GRT Junction were also affected.

Around midnight, parts of South Bengaluru reported loud lightning, which a resident described as sounding “as if electricity had crackled”.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 22.2 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport 7.7 mm and Kempegowda International Airport 3.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The automatic weather station/rain gauge at GKVK recorded 62.5 mm, while the Bengaluru Urban automatic weather station recorded 24.5 mm.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon remained normal over South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru. It forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Tuesday.

Light rain likely in Delhi as city records low of 25.2 deg C

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department said forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day.

The maximum temperature expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. While Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, Palam recorded a minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.

Lodi Road recorded a minimum of 24.1 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal; Ridge 21.5 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal; and Ayanagar 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category at an AQI of 187 on Tuesday, with 15 of the city’s monitoring stations recording ‘poor’ air quality, as the weather office forecast light rain for the day.