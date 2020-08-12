New Delhi: At least six teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, after three people died in police firing following a late-night riot in the eastern part of the capital city. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence Was Planned, Will do Asset Recovery From Rioters Like UP Govt Did, Says Karnataka Minister

At least 60 police personnel were injured in clashes with protestors, after two police stations and the residence of a Congress MLA came under attack in retaliation to a derogatory Facebook post. A probe was ordered after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took stock of the situation.

Here are the top developments so far:

1. Section 144 has been imposed in the entire city of Bengaluru and additional security forces have been deployed to keep the agitation under control.

2. Karnataka minister CT Ravi claimed that the incident was “well planned” and said that the state government will recover assets from the rioters the way Uttar Pradesh Police did during the anti-CAA protests.

3. At least 300 vehicles were set on fire, ATMs and public properties were vandalised, and two police stations – KG Halli and DJ Halli – were attacked with stones.

4. Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the ‘traitors,’ who perpetrated the riots would be dealt with an iron hand and steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

5. Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose residence was set on fire, said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and police officials seeking additional security for him in view of the violence. He said that the rioters were from outside his community.

6. Srinivasamurthy, whose nephew had allegedly put up a post that led to the violence, also made a video appealing to the protesters to maintain peace after his house was completely damaged and belongings including, sarees and jewels were looted while the rest was set ablaze.

7. A group of Muslim youth had gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits during the riots, to protect it from arsonists.

8. At least 145 people have been arrested in connection with the rampage across Bengaluru.

9. However, leaders of the Muslim community felt that the police were slow to act upon the derogatory post that people from the religious community found offensive. Reports said that they initially did not want to file an FIR.

10. It started with a post on Facebook which, allegedly by the nephew of Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy, that made a derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammed. The post has since been deleted.