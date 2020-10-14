New Delhi: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday released an 850-page preliminary chargesheet in the August 11 riots in Bengaluru over an inflammatory social media post that led to the death of three people and injured over 100 others, including 60 police personnel. Names of two Congress leaders popped up among the accused in the late-night violence at DJ Halli police station. Also Read - 'Not in a Hurry to Open Schools Amid COVID-19': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

The chargesheet mentioned former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj and party corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir for instigating violence in the city. A CCB official said Sampath Raj, who is the DJ Halli Congress corporator, was among those who had information about the violence and did not share it with police.

Raj and Zakir had been questioned earlier. However, they have not been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Kaleem Pasha was previously arrested in the case. Sampath Raj’s personal assistant Arun Kumar was also arrested on August 19 for allegedly remaining in touch with the leaders of the Bengaluru violence.

So far, 421 people have been arrested, including the Social Democratic Party of India leader Muzammil Pasha. The National Investigation Agency is also probing the matter and has nabbed the prime accused in the case.

The violent clashes were unleashed by hundreds of people on the night of August 11 over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. Scores of people were injured in the violence.

Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s residence and two police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli were torched by rioters. The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire.

The agitators also set more than 300 police and private vehicles afire, vandalised ATMs and public properties and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister.