New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday decided to impose the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) law as well as the Goonda Act in view of last week’s riots in the capital city of Bengaluru over a derogatory Facebook post. At least three people died in the late-night violence and over 100 others were injured, including 60 police personnel. Also Read - Karnataka Coronavirus News: Health Minister Sriramulu Recovers From Infection, Discharged From Hospital

Section 144 had already been imposed in the city, restricting the gathering of four or more people at a place, and has been extended in the violence-hit areas of DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru till 6 AM on August 18. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones List Today: 34 New Hotspots in City, Total Active at 13,482

Earlier this morning, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with his home minister Basavaraj Bommai and discussed the measures taken to bring the violence under control. A probe has been underway by four special investigation teams (SITs). The state government will approach the High Court for the appointment of Claim Commissioner to assess the situation, as per Supreme Court order. Also Read - Bangalore Riots: Section 144 Extended in Violence-Hit DJ Halli And KG Halli Till August 18

The state government will also hold a meeting to discuss the present law and regulate social media posts to prevent such happenings in the future.

“We’re going to have a discussion with technical chiefs of all social media companies shortly. We wish to have some regulation which will be applicable to social media,” Karnataka Home Minister Bommai said.

The probe teams will invoke the UAPA and Goonda Act – a year-long preventive detention against anyone who indulges in any anti-social activity – wherever necessary.

The violent clashes were unleashed by hundreds of people over the inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLA’s residence and two police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli were torched by rioters. The agitators also set more than 300 police and private vehicles afire, vandalised ATMs and public properties and looted the belongings of the legislator and his sister.

The police arrested about 200 people while detained many others in connection with the case.

Earlier on Saturday, one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence, Sayyad Nadeem, died during treatment after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He had also tested positive for coronavirus, said the Bengaluru Police.