New Delhi: A fact-finding committee on Friday released a report on the violence that took place in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru last month, killing four people and injuring several others. In the report, the committee denied allegations that the mob was communal or political in nature. They said no evidence suggesting that violence was communal in nature has been found.

"There is a lack of substantial evidence to suggest that the mob violence was communal in nature, in that it specifically targeted Hindu community or that it was premeditated & pre-planned," the report said.

They have also recommended an immediate socio-economic survey in the areas to assess the loss of livelihoods, nutrition, health & shelter.

Further, the fact-finding committee formed by several Bengaluru based civil society organisations (CSOs) appealed to the Bengaluru City Police to widen the scope of investigation against the alleged Facebook post believed to have led to the same. The Bengaluru City police are probing the incident and the violence that took place then at the streets of East Bengaluru on August 11.

“The intelligence failure to predict and prevent the violence must be investigated,” the committee has strongly demanded in its report.

“This report brings out several truths. This report is not the end, on its authority, we must inquire into the truth and find out who is behind the violence, and who all failed to act. There are people who profit from the riot as well. We must find out those who are responsible. We must further tolerance,” said (Retd.) Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das.

Earlier about two weeks ago another fact finding report was submitted by ‘Citizens for Democracy’, a platform of responsible citizens – which reportedly has a backing of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh claims to be committed to democratic values, safety and security of the citizens of India – had termed that the riots were pre-planned and organised and it was undoubtedly communally motivated.