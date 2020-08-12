Bengaluru: Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose residence was set on fire in a late-night riot in Bengaluru over a derogatory post, said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and police officials seeking additional security for him in view of the violence. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: Muslims Form Human Chain To Protect Temple From Unruly Mob | Watch Viral Video

"Yesterday some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others," questioned Srinivasamurthy.

"I have spoken to Home Minister, Police officials & my party leaders over the incident. All thaose who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders. It will be good if I get security," he added.

The streets of Bengaluru resembled a war zone on Tuesday night after an angry mob rampaged through the city, setting cars on fire, damaging ATMs, public properties, attacking two police stations.

The incident relates to an offensive Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed allegedly by the relative of Srinivasamurthy, which has been taken down after the backlash. The Congress MLA had also released a video late at night urging people to maintain peace.

Three persons were killed as police opened fire and 60 policemen were injured. The Bengaluru Police imposed Section 144 in the entire city and arrested at least 145 people in connection with the riots so far.