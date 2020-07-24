New Delhi: To ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came sealed two flats with tin sheets, blocking the doorways to the two apartmants without any regard for any future emergencies. The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter, following which the city’s civic body came under sharp criticism from various quarters. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Essential Services Only, Pre-booked Weddings With 20 People as Jabalpur Enters Shutdown Till July 27

Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets.

"BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, BBMP Commissioner? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard – please address urgently," Satish Sangameswaran tweeted.

He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities.

“I have ensured removal of these barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe,” the BBMP Commissioner later tweeted.

“We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff,” he added.