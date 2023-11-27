Bengaluru School Collapse: Near-Tragedy Averted As Nursery School Building Collapses

The police said that the authorities have started clearing the debris with JCB machines. Locals have criticized the authorities for running the nursery school in a dilapidated building, posing a grave danger to the children.

Collapsed bengaluru School building (Image: IANS)

Bengaluru: A catastrophe was narrowly avoided when a nursery school building managed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru collapsed before classes began on Monday. The English medium nursery school, situated on Cooks Road near Shivajinagar locality, had an enrollment of 90 children. With 70-80 nursery students attending classes daily, the building’s collapse during school hours could have resulted in a significant tragedy.

Trending Now

The police said that the authorities have started clearing the debris with JCB machines. Locals have criticized the authorities for running the nursery school in a dilapidated building, posing a grave danger to the children.

You may like to read

The Congress MLA from Shivajinagar, Rizwan Arshad, reacting to the incident, explained that the authorities have already identified old buildings in the constituency. “Including the one that collapsed, three school buildings will be constructed. A tender has already been floated, and a new building will be built soon,” he stated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.