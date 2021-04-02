Bangaluru: In view of the rising Coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government has ordered a suspension of physical classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 in Bengaluru. Notably, the decision was made keeping in mind the rising cases of Coronavirus in Bangalore. Classes for primary school students are yet to resume. Online as well as offline mode of teaching is permitted for students of classes 10, 11, and 12. Also Read - No Taxis at Bengaluru Airport After Driver's Suicide, Passengers Requested to Use BMTC Bus Service

“Keeping in view the increasing COVID cases, the physical classes for standard six to nine has been stopped with immediate effect till the next order,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, told the media. The decision was taken in view of the health of students in this age group, he added. However, the regular classes for Class 10 students will continue.

Since the decision comes ahead of upcoming annual exams, the government is yet to clear the air on how the exams will be held, whether in online mode or offline mode. The regular classes for class six to nine started from January 1 in the state after the primary and secondary schools remained shut more than half of the 2020-21 academic year.

The regular physical classes for standard six to nine in other parts of the state will continue as it is subject to the condition that decisions will be taken keeping in view the situation in future.

The decline in cases encouraged the government to conduct regular classes but the sudden spurt in cases, which the Karnataka Health Minister called ”Second Wave of Coronavirus” has now forced the education department to suspend regular classes for standard six to nine.