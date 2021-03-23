Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has dropped from second to third place among India’s busiest airports in the first ten months of FY 21. The city saw a significant drop in passengers in FY21 during the pandemic as Maharashtra continues to reel under the coronavirus. And with the second wave of Covid gripping the state, Mumbai is all set to end at the third spot in air passenger volume in 2020-2021. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which took over Mumbai in 2009, continues to be India’s busiest airport, while Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to emerge as the second busiest airport in the country. Also Read - Maharashtra May Impose Lockdown in Mumbai, Some Other Cities if Daily Rise in COVID Cases Remains Between 25000-30000

According to data provided by the Airports Authority of India, Mumbai lost almost 3.2 crores passengers in the pandemic year, followed by Bengaluru with 2 crores fewer flyers. Last year as well, KIA had beaten Mumbai by recording 4,54,704 international and domestic passengers from April to June 2020. However, in the same period, Delhi’s IGIA had the maximum patronage with total of 12,31,338 flyers. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 30,535 New COVID Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31

In 2020, following the COVID-19 outbreak, international passenger traffic at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport had witnessed a sharp decline of up to 70 per cent. The AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handles 950-980 arrivals and departures per day with around 200-250 of them international. Also Read - No Institutional Quarantine For International Passengers Who Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine: BMC

It may be mentioned here that the government last year in March had announced a complete ban on international commercial flights to and from India as part of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s The List of Top 10 Busiest Airport in India