Home

News

Bengaluru SHOCKER: 19-year-old drugged, gangraped at private villa party, victim accuse Instagram…

Bengaluru SHOCKER: 19-year-old drugged, gangraped at private villa party, victim accuse Instagram…

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men after they reportedly forced her to consume an intoxicating substance at a private villa in an upscale area of Bengaluru. The survivor is a first-year BA student from Tirupur.

Bengaluru SHOCKER: 19-year-old drugged, gangraped at private villa party, victim accuse Instagram…

Bengaluru SHOCKER: A shocking incident has surfaced from Karnataka where a 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a private villa in a posh area in Bengaluru. The victim was allegedly forced to consume an intoxicating substance by the accused men. According to police, the 19-year-old hails from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur and is a first-year BA student. She shifted to the Silicon City five months ago for her studies.

What Did The 19-Year-Old Victim Say?

In her complaint, the victim stated that she became friends with one of the accused, named Dixon Sando (21), on Instagram. Their friendship started in January this year. Both started chatting and remained in regular contact. They also met in few occasions in Bengaluru.

The Crime

According to police, on the night of February 14, the victim went to dinner with her friend in Banashkari. She received a call from Dixon, who invited her to a party at a private villa – Rex Villa, located in north Bengaluru. The victim and her friend reached the venue in the early hours of February 15.

Dixon introduced her to another accused man named Nikhil (35). According to the woman, both men forced her to consume a ‘pink coloured tablet’. After consuming the tablet, she started feeling dizzy and later lost consciousness.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to her complaint, she was later sexually assaulted inside a room at the villa while in a vulnerable state. She told police that she regained partial awareness during the incident and found herself confined inside the room thereafter.

The complaint stated that when the victim lost her consciousness, both the accused sexually assaulted her inside a room at the villa. She found herself locked in the room after regaining partial awareness.

Accused Threatened To Kill The Victim

The victim told police that the accused men threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Then the accused men dropped her near a mall.

Due to fear, the woman didn’t immediately approach the police.

The woman experienced trauma, went for medical treatment at a hospital on February 17. SHE also informed her brother about the incident, who took her to police.

FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered at Amruthahalli Police Station under the relevant sections of sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

Further investigation is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.