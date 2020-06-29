New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Haralur, Bengaluru. If reports are to be believed, the 40-year-old accused gave her daughter sleeping pills instead of medicines for cold and then raped her on the night of June 23. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Priest Found Hanging in Temple; no Suicide Note Recovered

Following the incident, the victim tried to kill self by consuming a toilet-cleaning chemical. A report in the Times Now said that the teen attempted suicide after her stepmother didn't help her in registering a police complaint.

However, the victim went to a police station on her own and lodged an FIR against the accused, her father.

In her complaint, the teen said that her father, instead of medicine of cough and cold, gave her sleeping pills. Next morning, she found her father sleeping besides her.

Acting on her complaint, the police took her to a hospital and are waiting for her recovery. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and the role of the stepmother is also being investigated.