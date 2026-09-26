Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s body found wrapped in bedsheet 20 days after death, stray dogs dragged remains

A clothing tag on a decomposed body found at a vacant plot in Bengaluru helped police crack a murder mystery. Read how a cleanup drive led to the arrest of the victim’s husband.

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Bengaluru Shocker: Woman’s body found wrapped in bedsheet 20 days after death, stray dogs dragged remains | image: AI

Bengaluru Shocker: Panic was created among workers who went to clear a long-neglected vacant plot in Bengaluru, after they found the decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a bedsheet. The workers, who were hired to clear overgrown vegetation from the vacant site, found the body lying inside the plot. At first, labourers thought that it was an old wrapped bedsheet, but when they went to move it, they saw a leg sticking out of it. Panicked workers then alerted local residents, who informed the police.

What Exactly Happened?

The owner of the property hired workers to clear the plot following the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) notice to clean the vacant site. According to the resident, the owner bought the plot 15 years ago but had apparently not been visited or cleaned by its owner for a long time.

The vacant plot is located in Bengaluru’s MS Nagar Agrahara Layout.

The police reached the spot after getting the distress call. The forensic team collected the evidence and confirmed that the body was that of a woman.