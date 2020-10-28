Bengaluru: In yet another incident that raises the issue of women safety in the country, a woman in Bengaluru was sexually assaulted by a youth in the wee hours of Monday. Also Read - The Horror! Man Gets Trapped Underground With Rats After He Falls Down a 12-Feet Sinkhole

The incident took place in DJ Halli area of Bengaluru around 5:05 am on Monday when a 40-year-old woman was walking in the narrow lane to reach the main road. Soon after, a 20-year-old youth followed her and tried to touch her, Times of India reported.

Sensing trouble, the woman tries to move away from the accused but he touches himself inappropriately and flashes at her. The woman then takes off her slippers and threatens him, but to no avail, as he continues with the lewd advances.

The woman then starts beating up the accused, responding to which, he pushes her against the wall and gropes her. Meanwhile, hearing the loud screams, residents of the area wake up and the accused manages to flee amid the commotion.

However, thanks to the footage from CCTV cameras, the accused named Dattu alias 20-year-old Chotu was arrested soon after. As per the police, Chotu had been arrested twice earlier for robbery and vehicle lifting.