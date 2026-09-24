Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: Check revised timelines, 4 corridors, length and station details

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) guide covering total length, 4 corridors, routes, stations and K-RIDE status.

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Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project- Representational AI image

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: As Bengaluru grapples with relentless traffic congestion where peak-hour commutes through major IT belts like Whitefield and Sarjapur routinely turn short 5 km journeys into multi-hour gridlocks, the need for high-capacity, off-road transit has become critical. While existing road infrastructure and metro expansion struggle to keep pace with the city’s rapid expansion, the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) is positioned as a pivotal mass-transit solution. Designed to shift lakhs of daily commuters from congested arterial roads to a dedicated broad-gauge rail network, the project aims to bypass surface bottleneck zones and dramatically cut travel times across India’s tech capital. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

What Commuters Need to Know

Expected Phase-Wise Rollout

Commuters in Bengaluru’s western and north-western suburbs will gain access to the system first. The 24.9 km stretch under Corridor 2, spanning Chikkabanavara to Yeshwantpur (7.4 km) and onward to Bennigenahalli (17.5 km) is scheduled to become operational by December 2028. Shortly after, Corridor 4 will connect Heelalige to Bennigenahalli (22.5 km) and Bennigenahalli to Rajanukunte (24.6 km), opening by June 2029 to serve key industrial and IT belts.

Airport Rail & East-West Lines Deferred to 2030

Passengers relying on suburban rail for airport connectivity or central East-West commutes face longer timelines. Corridor 1 (Bengaluru City to Yelahanka and the 29.5 km extension to Kempegowda International Airport) and Corridor 3 (Kengeri to Cantonment) are both slated for completion by March 2030. The airport rail link was initially targeted for October 2023 before being pushed to October 2026 and now to 2030, a report by The Hindu said.

Service Capacity & Operational Features

When operational, the full 148 km, 58-station network is designed to carry nearly 20 lakh passengers daily. To handle peak-hour demand, K-RIDE will deploy modern nine-coach, air-conditioned trains running at high frequencies of 5 to 12 minutes. First envisioned decades ago and officially sanctioned in October 2020, the project aims to significantly lower commute times across major urban bottlenecks once fully integrated.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: Details on 4 Corridors

The 148.17 km network comprises four distinct corridors planned to serve suburban commuters across all directions: