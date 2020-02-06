Bengaluru: In a chilling incident, a techie in Bengaluru allegedly stabbed her mother to death and then flew to the Andaman Islands for a trip with a friend. The woman and her friend have now been taken into custody.

As per reports, the woman, Amrutha Chandrashekar, also attacked her brother Harish.

Hours after the incident, she took off with her friend for a five-day holiday in the Andamans.

The brother had to call the relatives for help.

“Our team went to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and arrested the woman there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth told PTI.

The police produced her in a local court there and sought the transit remand to prosecute her here, the police official said.

The motive behind the murder will be known only after she is brought here and interrogated, said Anucheth.

Harish is admitted to a hospital.

The techie, working in a private software company, had stabbed her mother to death and made a similar murderous assault on her brother too before fleeing on Monday.

Reports have it that Amrutha killed her mother because the family had unpaid debts.