New Delhi: Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has decided to remap the landscape of the tech hub after the latest satellite images by Indian space agency ISRO showed fault lines in its outdated property records, stated an official.

“We are soon going to re-map the city with the help of the latest satellite images from the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation, which used geospatial technology in mapping accurately all the properties that have come up exponentially over the last decade,” a senior official told news agency IANS.

The city map was drawn by the civic body a decade ago. However, the latest images revealed the chinks in its property records, including open or lung spaces and commercial or residential buildings that have mushroomed in all its 198 wards due to reckless and explosive growth of the city.

“As the old maps were drawn on the images available then (2009-10), the property records do not reflect the ground realities, which have changed dramatically due to rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, housing and civic amenities,” explained the official to news agency IANS.

The civic body will use the high-resolution satellite pictures of ISRO to create digital maps showing in detail each and every property, spanning residential, commercial and industrial. This is expected to boost the property tax collection and subsequently the revenue from assets. The civic body has already entered into an agreement with the city-based ISRO for using its Cartosat-2 remote sensing satellite images.