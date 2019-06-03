New Delhi: In a disturbing incident reported from Bengaluru, a 45-year-old man hung his minor son and killed his 38-year-old wife while his screaming daughter filmed the act.

The accused has been arrested and is believed to have committed the crime as part of a family suicide pact.

The family was running a chit fund scheme and had agreed to commit suicide to escape the mounting debts.

In the video, the man is standing on a stool and helping his 12-year-old son wrap a sheet around his neck, who does not offer any resistance.

While this happens, a woman is seen lying on the floor, presumably the man’s wife.

This case is reminiscent of the Burari family suicide that took place in north Delhi last year, where all 11 members of a family were found hanging from the ceiling.