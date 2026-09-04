Bengaluru Traffic restriction BIG update: Two-wheelers banned on Airport Road Elevated Corridor, strict vehicle curbs imposed on THESE routes

Bengaluru Traffic Police implement strict vehicle restrictions on major city flyovers and elevated corridors to boost road safety.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bengaluru-traffic-restriction-big-update-two-wheelers-banned-on-airport-road-elevated-corridor-strict-vehicle-curbs-imposed-on-these-routes-8516896/ Copy

Bengaluru Traffic (File)

Bengaluru Traffic restriction update: In a matter of alert for the residents of Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have enforced vehicle restrictions across key city flyovers and elevated corridors. Effective Friday morning, the Bengaluru Traffic police has put new restrictions under which two-wheelers are barred from the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor, with similar restrictions applied to the BGS Flyover, Peenya Elevated Corridor, and the Silk Board-Ragigudda double-decker flyover. The traffic department confirmed that all compliance will be strictly monitored via CCTV surveillance cameras. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bengaluru Traffic restrictions.

Bengaluru Traffic restriction: List of restrictions

Airport Corridor Ban: The two-wheeler ban on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor came into effect on Friday morning. Read more: Traffic Advisory: Bengaluru police issue advisory for April 26, major road closures for TCS World 10k Marathon – Check routes, diversions

Electronic City Restrictions: Two-wheelers will be banned on the Electronic City flyover starting next Friday, September 11.

Surveillance Measures: All flyover entry and exit restrictions will remain under continuous CCTV monitoring, a report by News 18 said.

BGS Flyover Restrictions (West Bengaluru): All goods vehicles, including three-wheelers, are prohibited during morning and evening peak hours. Heavy goods vehicles are prohibited throughout the day.

Peenya Elevated Corridor Restrictions: Auto-rickshaws are banned throughout the day. Goods vehicles are prohibited during peak hours.

Other Restricted Corridors: Specific vehicle category restrictions are also active on the International Airport Road Elevated Corridor and the double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda.

Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said several factors were considered while deciding the restrictions.

“Key factors considered while taking decisions on restrictions were road safety, road design and the width of the flyover, reducing the severity of accidents and mitigating traffic congestion caused by vehicle breakdowns,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the report.

Karnataka govt directs officials to expedite Mekedatu project

In another update, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday directed officials to expedite all processes related to the Mekedatu project and instructed district administrations to identify suitable alternative land for compensatory purposes at the earliest.

The move has assumed significance as Tamil Nadu is opposing the project. The minister held a video conference with all district Deputy Commissioners at Vikas Soudha here on Friday to review the progress of the project and stressed that the government was committed to laying its foundation at the earliest. Cheluvarayaswamy directed officials to identify alternative land to compensate for the forest land that will be submerged by the project and submit a report without delay.

(With inputs from agencies)