Bengaluru tragedy: 1.9-year-old kid dies after falling into hot chemical bucket at factory

The tragic incident took place on November 2 at Shivam Copper Maker factory in L.N. Puram, Srirampura.

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Bengaluru tragedy: 1.9-year-old kid dies after falling into hot chemical bucket at factory | image; x

Bengaluru Tragedy: A tragic incident came to light in Karnataka, where a one-year-and-nine-month-old boy died after accidentally falling into a bucket filled with hot chemicals in Bengaluru’s Srirampura. The incident took place on November 2 at a chemical factory. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Subramani.

What exactly happened?

On November 2, Subramani was playing with his eight-year-old sister when he accidentally fell into a bucket. The bucket was filled with hot chemicals. The incident took place at around 11 am at the Shivam Copper Maker factory, which is located in L.N. Puram area. The chemical factory is located next to the deceased’s house.

Case Registered

Srirampura Police have registered an unnatural death case and are probing the incident. It is to be noted that the tragic incident highlights the importance of child safety particularly homes which are located near factories and industrial areas.

Young children must be kept away from hazardous materials, in this case chemicals.

Industrial liquids and open containers can pose serious risks to small children.

Factories should make sure that dangerous substances kept out of children’s reach.

Parents and guardians should also closely supervise children.

Class 9 boy stabs mother, jumps off multi-storey building’s terrace

In a separate incident, a Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a sharp object and then ended his life by jumping from a building. The incident, which created panic among locals, took place on Friday night in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. The boy, who allegedly attacked his mother, was a student at a private school. The woman sustained critical injuries to her neck.

What exactly happened?

After allegedly stabbing his mother, the teenager left home and sought help in his school WhatsApp group, requesting others to locate the house and help his injured mother. He then went to the ABC area and jumped to his death from the terrace of a multi-storey building.

The injured woman was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment. The victim is in critical condition.

Police registered case

The police have registered a case and are investigating it. Investigators are trying to find the cause of the attack.