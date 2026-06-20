Bengaluru–Tumakuru quadruple rail line project: Good news for Karnataka as government shares big update | Check route details

Aimed at easing severe commuter congestion, the upcoming Rs 6,000 crore Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway line is progressing rapidly, with formal land acquisition set to begin within six months.

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Indian Railways- Representational image

Bengaluru–Tumakuru quadruple rail line project: In a major development for regional connectivity, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna announced on Saturday that preliminary preparations for the Rs 6,000 crore Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway line are progressing swiftly. Aimed at resolving a long-standing transit bottleneck, land identification is currently underway at a brisk pace. Somanna indicated that the formal land acquisition process is expected to officially commence within the next five to six months. Here are all the details you need to know about the Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple rail line project.

How will Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway line help Karnataka residents?

This ambitious quadrupling project is poised to drastically enhance the utility and capacity of the busy sub-urban transit corridor. By doubling the existing tracks, the railway network can separate high-speed long-distance trains from frequent local commuter services, effectively eliminating operational delays. Once completed, the upgraded line will ensure faster travel times, accommodate a significantly higher volume of daily passengers, and foster greater economic integration between the two rapidly expanding cities.

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MoS Somanna said, “The detailed project report has been done and it has also been passed in the technical committee. After this it will go to the Cabinet and NITI Aayog Commission. In five to six months, acquisition will begin.”

Bengaluru-Tumakuru quadruple railway: Route details

The proposed quadruple railway line is expected to enhance rail connectivity, ease congestion on one of Karnataka’s busiest railway corridors, and provide a major boost to daily commuters and regional economic activity. It can be noted that the number of commuters travelling daily by train between Tumakuru and Bengaluru for employment, education and business purposes is increasing rapidly.

Tumakuru city is a district headquarter, located 68 km away from Bengaluru. However, the existing double-track railway line between the two cities has been struggling to handle the growing traffic, resulting in frequent train delays and inconvenience to passengers.

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The proposed quadruple railway line is expected to enhance rail connectivity, ease congestion on one of Karnataka’s busiest railway corridors, and provide a major boost to daily commuters and regional economic activity.

Tumakuru city is a district headquarter, located 68 km away from Bengaluru. However, the existing double-track railway line between the two cities has been struggling to handle the growing traffic, resulting in frequent train delays and inconvenience to passengers.