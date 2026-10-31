Bengaluru: Two foreign nationals die after electric shock at five-star hotel pool

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovakian, died after allegedly suffering electric shocks at the swimming pool of Bengaluru's Conrad Hotel.

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Two foreign nationals died after allegedly suffering electric shocks in the swimming pool of a five-star hotel in Bengaluru on Friday evening. Two other people, including an American guest and an Indian hotel employee, were injured while trying to rescue them. The incident took place at the Conrad Hotel in the Halasuru (Ulsoor) area of the city. The victims have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and Lufthansa crew member, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovakian national who worked as a project manager at IBM.

According to police, the incident occurred at the swimming pool on the hotel’s third floor. The two men reportedly suffered electric shocks while trying to get out of the pool and drowned, as alleged in the complaint filed by the German national’s wife.

The two people injured during the rescue attempt have been identified as Mathew Desantis, a 41-year-old US national staying at the hotel, and Rahul Tiwari, a 28-year-old pool attendant and lifeguard. Both were taken to Manipal Hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

The wife of one of the deceased has filed a police complaint, alleging that the deaths occurred because of negligence by the hotel management in maintaining the swimming pool. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Investigators are expected to examine the pool area and its electrical fittings to find out how the suspected electric shock occurred. The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been established.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s website showed that its swimming pool would remain closed for maintenance from October 31 to November 30. However, police have not yet confirmed whether any fault in the pool’s electrical system caused the incident.

Lufthansa has also confirmed that one of its crew members died in an accident during a layover in Bengaluru. The airline expressed condolences to the family but did not share further details, citing the privacy of those affected.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Similar incident

An American tourist, 43-year-old Jorge Guillen, died after suffering an electric shock in a hot tub at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico in 2024.

In October last year, a 46-year-old construction worker, Kwanchai Phonsari, died after suffering an electric shock while carrying out renovation work near a hotel swimming pool in Karon, Phuket.

In July this year, a six-year-old Belgian boy drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Calella, near Barcelona, while holidaying with his mother. Other swimmers reportedly found him floating unconscious in the pool.