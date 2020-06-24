Bengaluru Complete Lockdown News: The number of containment zones in Bengaluru crossed 500 forcing the civic authorities to mull whether a complete lockdown is needed to be imposed right away as Tamil Nadu has done. Also Read - Daily COVID-19 Cases Near 16,000 in Highest Single-Day Spike, Several States Mull Lockdown | Top Developments

The number of active containment zones was 458. According to BBMP War Room statistics, the areas with most active cases include Padarayanapura (70), VV Puram (45), SK Garden (23), Dharmarayaswamy Temple (22), Mangammanapalya (16), and KR Market (14) among others.

The other containment zones, as reported by New Indian Express, fall in these areas:

Mangammanapalya, Kengeri, Singansadra, Hongasandra, Siddapura, Visvesapuram, Azad Nagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Chalavadipalya, Padarayanpura, Rayapuram, Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Bapuji Nagar and Sampangirama Nagar. The other wards where some cases have been reported are Bharathi Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Okalipuram, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Shanatala Nagar, Sudhama Nagar, Cottonpet, Binnypet, Hosahalli, Jnana Bharathi Nagar, Nayandahalli, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Lakkasandra, Bellandur, Koramanagala, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Srinagar, Gali Anjaneya Temple, Deepanjali Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Girinagar, Katriguppe, Vidyapeeta, Ganesh Mandir, Pattabhiram Nagar, Byrasandra, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Yelachenahalli, Chikkalsandra, Billekahalli, Uttarahalli, Arakere, Gottigere, Konanakunte, Anjanapura and Hemmigepura.

Bengaluru follows a minute marking process for containment zones. The street which has the residence of the person who is found coronavirus positive is marked a containment zone. In apartments, the immediate floor above and below the residence of the patient is also a containment zone.

Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said the government might have to impose a lockdown in the city, after consulting experts, if the situation continues. “If the situation continues like this, in the days to come we may have to think about lockdown… If the cases increase to a higher number, by consulting experts and bringing it to the notice of the Chief Minister, we may have to think about enforcing lockdown,” the minister said.

No decision has yet been taken.

The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had also issued an order sealing the busy K R Market and Kalasipalya Market here for 15 days.