Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway: 342-km highway to cut travel time by 4 hours – Check route, connecting districts, 2027 target

The 342-km Bengaluru–Vijayawada greenfield highway will connect five Andhra Pradesh districts, boosting freight movement and improving industrial connectivity.

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Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway: 342-km highway to cut travel time by 4 hours – Check route, connecting districts, 2027 target | image: X

Bengaluru–Vijayawada Expressway: The 342-km greenfield highway is going to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost development between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The highway, which is expected to be completed by 2027, is part of National Highway-544G and the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, which focuses on strengthening links between industrial clusters across southern states. Once operational, the corridor is going to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, benefiting passenger traffic and freight transport.

Bengaluru–Vijayawada Highway To Connect Major Highway

As per the blueprint, the greenfield highway will start at Kodur village near the Kodikonda check-post, passing through five major districts in Andhra Pradesh before ending at Muppavaram village near Addanki. The major districts in Andhra Pradesh that the highway is going to pass through are Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla.

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The primary objective of the highway is to connect National Highway 44 and NH-16. Notably, NH-44 links India’s silicon city Bengaluru with cyber hub Hyderabad and NH016 connects two southern India’s major cities – Chennai and Vijayawada.

Bengaluru–Vijayawada Highway Is Part Of The Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is developing the economic corridor under the project – NH-544G. The report stated that the project includes a 343.24-km new road section and upgrades to around 190 km of existing roads. The brownfield component includes 90-km stretch between Bengaluru and Kodikonda check-post and a 100-km Addanki and Vijayawada section.

The section is expected to reduce the distance between Bengaluru and Vijayawada by approx. 110 km. The shorter route is expected to cut travel time by three to four hours, improving logistics efficiency for freight operators and reducing journey times for passengers.

Project To Boost Infrastructure In Kadapa District

The major project is expected to benefit the Kadapa district, as the highway will pass through several mandals.

The highway will cover more than 120 km in Kadapa, passing Pulivendula, Vemula, Vempalli, VN Palli, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Chapadu, Mydukuru, B Matham, B Kodur and Porumamilla.

When Will The Project Become Operational?

The NHAI is trying to complete the project by 2027. Once completed, it will improve inter-state connectivity and improve freight movement between Bengaluru and Vijayawada.