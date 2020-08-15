New Delhi: One of the accused arrested in connection with Tuesday night’s violence in east Bengaluru died on Saturday during treatment after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness, the Bengaluru Police said today, adding that he later tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - 'Got Nothing to do With it': Former Mayor Denies 'Role' in Bengaluru Violence
“Sayyad Nadeem, an accused in DJ Halli case, died today at Bowring Hospital during treatment. He had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He tested positive for COVID-19. He was arrested on 12th August and was under judicial custody”, the Bengaluru Police said in a statement today. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: 'Congress Responsible For Incident', Says Ex-Party Leader Roshan Baig
Notably, over 200 people have been arrested for the violence which broke out over a Facebook post, which allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad and had been put up by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.
Also, at least 60 police personnel were injured in the violence and three people killed after the police was forced to open fire at the mob.
On Saturday, Karnataka recorded a total of 8,818 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall tally to 2,19,926. Also on the day, there were 6,629 discharges and 114 deaths, taking the total number of discharges and death toll thus far to 1,34,811 and 114 respectively.
The number of active cases, meanwhile, is 81,276.
Of the state’s new cases today, 3,495 or nearly 40% (39.63%) were from Bengaluru Urban alone.