New Delhi: One of the accused arrested in connection with Tuesday night’s violence in east Bengaluru died on Saturday during treatment after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness, the Bengaluru Police said today, adding that he later tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - 'Got Nothing to do With it': Former Mayor Denies 'Role' in Bengaluru Violence

“Sayyad Nadeem, an accused in DJ Halli case, died today at Bowring Hospital during treatment. He had complained of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He tested positive for COVID-19. He was arrested on 12th August and was under judicial custody”, the Bengaluru Police said in a statement today. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: 'Congress Responsible For Incident', Says Ex-Party Leader Roshan Baig

Sayyad Nadeem, an accused in DJ Halli case, died today at Bowring Hospital during treatment. He had complained of chest pain, stomach pain & breathlessness. He tested positive for #COVID19. He was arrested on 12th August and was under judicial custody: Bengaluru Police Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: Section 144 in Riot-Hit Areas Extended Till 6 AM on August 16 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Notably, over 200 people have been arrested for the violence which broke out over a Facebook post, which allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad and had been put up by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Karnataka: Accused who have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence were taken to DJ Halli Police station for interrogation and medical examination, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HD6MuFNBSI — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Also, at least 60 police personnel were injured in the violence and three people killed after the police was forced to open fire at the mob.

On Saturday, Karnataka recorded a total of 8,818 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s overall tally to 2,19,926. Also on the day, there were 6,629 discharges and 114 deaths, taking the total number of discharges and death toll thus far to 1,34,811 and 114 respectively.

8818 new #COVID19 positive cases (including 3495 cases from Bengaluru Urban), 6629 discharges and 114 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases now at 219926 including 81276 active cases, 134811 discharges and 114 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/VsQM67PasV — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The number of active cases, meanwhile, is 81,276.

Of the state’s new cases today, 3,495 or nearly 40% (39.63%) were from Bengaluru Urban alone.