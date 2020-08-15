New Delhi: Former Karnataka Congress leader R Roshan Baig on Saturday remarked that the party was to be blamed for the August 11 violence in east Bengaluru as, he alleged, it was ‘patronising’ the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)-one of the two groups accused of orchestrating Tuesday night’s violence-for the last ten years. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: Section 144 in Riot-Hit Areas Extended Till 6 AM on August 16

Speaking to news agency ANI, Baig, a former Karnataka Home Minister, said, “Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for past 10 yrs and then they could not protect their own MLA”. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: 'Unwise to Comment Before Probe Completed', Says ex-Home Minister KJ George

“Congress is to be blamed for this incident”, he added. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: SDPI to be Banned, Decision Will be Taken on August 20, Says Minister

Notably, the violence erupted over a Facebook post, which allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad, and was put up by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. In days following the violence, the Congress has been accused by the ruling BJP of ‘maintaining silence’ on the MLA, who narrowly avoided being attacked by the mob.

A total of 206 people have been arrested thus far, including at least five members of the SDPI. At least 60 police personnel had sustained injuries while three people were killed after the police was forced to open fire at the mob.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) is the second group that has been accused by the Karnataka government of instigating the violence.

The state government is contemplating banning both the groups.