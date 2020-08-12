New Delhi: Within 12 days of his taking charge, the major violence in Bengaluru throws a huge challenge in front of Kamal Pant, the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner who recently replaced Bhaskar Rao. Previous to this posting, Pant was the additional director-general of police, state intelligence. Both Pant and Bhaskar Rao are from 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service. Also Read - Bengaluru on Fire: Attack on Police, Public Unacceptable, Says Chief Minister Yediyurappa

Pant is, however, not new to Bengaluru. He was the additional CP in 2014.

Several vehicles were set on fire when an angry mob on Tuesday evening gathered outside the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy protesting against the derogatory Facebook post that his nephew had allegedly posted. The situation worsened in the course of the night so much so that the police said it had to open fire, which led to the death of three protesters.

Kamal Pant will hold a peace meeting on Wednesday where the MLA will also be present.

The Congress in the state has assured support to the BJP government in establishing peace.