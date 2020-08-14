New Delhi: The Karnataka government is mulling a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India after several SDPI links to the Tuesday night incident have come to the fore. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Four Teams Set up to Investigate August 11 Riots, SDPI Under Scanner

“SDPI is a silly organisation. We’re thinking of banning it. Two decisions will be taken shortly. First, the properties of those involved in violence (in Bengaluru) will be confiscated. Second banning SDPI. These two matters will be discussed in cabinet meeting on Aug 20,” minister KS Eshwarappa said. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Section 144 Extended Till August 15 in Riot Areas, 6 CRPF Teams Deployed | Roundup

Bengaluru police, on Friday, arrested 60 more persons in connection with Tuesday night riots. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence Was Planned, Will do Asset Recovery From Rioters Like UP Govt Did, Says Karnataka Minister

“Continuing arrests in D J Halli and K G Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. The total number of arrests is now 206,” official sources said.

Kaleem Pasha, husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum, and is said to have instigated the rioters, they said.

The role of the SDPI behind the mob violence in parts of Bengaluru has come to light and investigation will go deep into it and their connections, Home Minister Basavaraj Bomai had said on Thursday.

Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLA’s residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

Meanwhile, officials said, most of the arrested who are at Parappana Agrahara Central prisons are being sent to Ballari central jail.