New Delhi: The Bengaluru Police has extended Section 144, which bars the gathering of four or more people at a place, in the violence-hit areas of DJ Halli and KG Halli in eastern part of the city, by 24 hours till 6 AM on August 16. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: 'Unwise to Comment Before Probe Completed', Says ex-Home Minister KJ George

Earlier, the two areas, which witnessed large-scale violence on the night of August 11, were put under Section 144 till 6 AM on August 15, with the day also being the 74th Independence Day.

Initially, the entire city was put under Section 144 on Wednesday, the day after the violence, but it was later extended till August 15 only in the two violence-hit areas. Now, as it turns out, the restrictions there have been extended by a further 24 hours.

Notably, large-scale violence had broken out in the two areas over a Facebook post that allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad. The post was put up by the nephew of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy; the mob first attacked the MLA and his nephew’s houses and later turned its attention to the DJ Halli police station.

Outnumbered policemen had to open fire as the mob cornered them, resulting in the death of three people. At least 60 police personnel were injured in the violence.

A total of 206 people, including five members of the Islamic group SDPI, have been arrested in connection with the case thus far.