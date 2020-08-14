New Delhi: At a time when Karnataka’s ruling BJP is contemplating a ban on Islamic organisations like the SDPI and the PFI for their alleged role in Tuesday night’s mob violence over a Facebook post in east Bengaluru, senior Congress leader and former state Home Minister KJ George on Friday called the violence an ‘action of miscreants’, adding, however, that it would be ‘unwise’ to comment before the police probe is completed. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence: SDPI to be Banned, Decision Will be Taken on August 20, Says Minister

Speaking to news agency ANI today, he said, “It is an action of miscreants who attacked police officers. I have faith in the police to conduct a proper investigation. It is unwise to comment before conclusion of investigation. Please don’t politicise the incident”. Also Read - Bengaluru Clashes: Four Teams Set up to Investigate August 11 Riots, SDPI Under Scanner

Notably, a total of 206 people, including at least five leaders of the SDPI have been arrested thus far for Tuesday’s violence, in which over 60 police personnel were injured and three people killed after the police opened fire on being allegedly cornered by the mob.

Among those arrested is Kaleem Pasha, a close aide of KJ George, and husband of party’s BBMP corporator Irshad Begum.

Violence had broken out in DJ Halli and KG Halli over a Facebook post uploaded by Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy’s nephew. While the MLA narrowly avoided the wrath of the irate mob, his nephew has been arrested by the police.