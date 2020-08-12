New Delhi: Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday said the Bengaluru violence was well planned and the state government will do the asset recovery from rioters just like it was done in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Bengaluru Riots: Targetted Congress MLA Srinivasamurthy Speaks to Amit Shah For Personal Security

Saying that over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violent incident, he said the state government has suspects but can only confirm after proper investigation.

"The Bengaluru riot was well planned. Petrol bombs and stones were used in destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt. We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation. We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh," Ravi said.

In the violent incident, 3 people have reportedly died and several others injured. The violence erupted over an inflammatory social media post in parts of East Bengaluru. Police said over 100 rioters have been arrested.

Police aid around 60 security personnel have sustained injuries in the violent incidents of stone pelting and attacks by rioters that erupted on Tuesday evening. Police had to resort to firing in order to bring the situation under control.

Moreover, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the city while curfew was clamped in the DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

On the other hand, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the ‘traitors,’ who perpetrated the riots would be dealt with an iron hand and steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The minister said the law maker’s house was completely damaged and belongings including, sarees and jewels were looted while the rest was set on fire.

Claiming that the violence was planned to terrorise the people of Bengaluru, Ashoka said government will send across a strong message so that no one would ever dare to take law into their hands again. He also said he met the Chief Minister and apprised him of the ground situation.