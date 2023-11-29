Bengaluru Woman Opens Boyfriend’s Phone Gallery, Finds 13,000 Nude Photos Of Herself, Her Colleagues

Reportedly, the accused, Santosh, has been working with the company for the past five months as a customer service agent. The company clarified that he had not used any devices of the firm to morph the photographs.

Bengaluru Woman Opens Boyfriend's Phone Gallery, Finds 13,000 Nude Photos Of Herself, Her Colleagues

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old woman had the shock of her life when she opened the phone gallery of her colleague with whom she had a relationship. Reportedly, there were about 13,000 nude photos of various women including her and some other colleagues in his phone. The victim, an employee of a BPO firm, met accused Adithya Santosh five months ago after he joined the BPO company she worked at. They have been in a relationship for the past four months, according to a report by Times of India.

Archana (name changed), legal head of the BPO, filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station on November 23 against Adithya Santosh, 25. It is said that Santosh and victim Tanvi (Name changed) had recorded their intimate moments of which she wanted to get rid off. So, without Santosh’s knowledge, she took his phone and opened the gallery. Tanvi suspected that some photos were morphed.

“It could have impacted several other women. Though he hadn’t done any harm to other women in the office, his intention was not known to anyone. If the photos were leaked it would have put them under trauma. We wanted to tell police that it is a potential issue,” a spokesperson of the company told TOI.

Meanwhile, the police have taken up a case against Santosh and arrested him from his office. However, police said it needs more time to uncover Santosh’s motive behind storing these images.

“We need some more time to find out the reason why he was keeping so many photos. A few of them are morphed and a few are real. We are also verifying if he had blackmailed any woman using them. His chat history and phone calls are also under verification,” the officer added.

