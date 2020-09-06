New Delhi: A 27-yr-old woman in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus again after recovering a month back, officials said on Sunday. She came to be the 1st confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in the city. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Tests COVID-19 Positive, Ayesha Shroff, Nimrat Kaur, Harshvardhan Kapoor And Others Pray For His Speedy Recovery

According to reports from the Fortis Hospital, the woman was symptomatic and tested positive in July. However, she recovered well and was discharged subsequently after testing negative. Later, in the span of a month, she developed mild symptoms and confirmed to have transmitted the viral infection again.

In most cases of COVID-19 infection, the patient develops antibodies within two to three weeks of testing positive. However, in this particular case, the woman tested negative in COVID Immunoglobulin G antibody test, meaning that she did not develop antibodies to fight the infection, the hospital noted.

Another possibility, doctors said in a statement, is that the antibodies disappeared within a month, leaving her susceptible to reinfection.

It must be noted that coronavirus reinfection is not a common phenomenon and happens only in some rare cases. The first-ever reinfection of COVID-19 was reported in Hong Kong in August.

Meanwhile in India, Telangana has reported at least two repeat cases of the viral infection whereas a doctor in Mumbai tested positive again two days back.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asserted that there is “no need to be alarmed immensely”. “We need to find out how long the immunity lasts. We need to closely follow it up, but at the same time, we don’t need to be alarmed immensely about it,” ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava said earlier.