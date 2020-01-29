New Delhi: We have all had our share of experiences sitting hours after hours waiting for the traffic to move while trying to reach our destination. While the number of cars sold in India is nothing compared to that in the United States or China, India lists 4 major cities among 10 most congested in the world. Bengaluru tops the chart.

The ninth edition of the annual Traffic Index report from TomTom, a leading in-vehicle navigation company that ranks urban congestion worldwide from real-time and historical data, revealed that among 416 cities across 57 countries, India faces the worst traffic woes.

“Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71% extra travel time stuck in traffic,” TomTom stated in its annual Traffic Index. Lined up in a close second with a similar traffic time was Manila in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, Pune and national capital New Delhi featured in the congested cities chart taking the fourth, fifth and eighth places respectively.

The report further delved into stating that, on an average, nearly 243 hours are lost due to traffic jams in Bengaluru, with worst rush hours reserved between 7 PM and 8 PM on Fridays. The worst day was on August 20, 2019, when the traffic peaked at 103 per cent congestion.

Similarly in Mumbai, the worst day was recorded on September 9 with 65 per cent traffic congestion. Although Delhi has the highest number of cars as per sales report, it has the best road conditions among the four metropolitan cities, saving traffic woes by an inch.

The TomTom report also noted that owing to the constant development to improve public infrastructure along with increased consumerism, the traffic congestion had increased globally in the last decade.

As a result, there has been a steady decline in the quality of life due to dust and pollution, and Bengaluru has suffered the worst with rapidly eroding green cover and increasing toxin in lakes, among other problems.