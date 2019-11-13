New Delhi: A group of youngsters was arrested late Monday night in Bengaluru as they dressed up as ghosts and started playing a prank on the unsuspecting residents of Yeshwanthpur and other areas of the city. The youngsters, total seven in all, are from different colleges in the city and run a YouTube channel named ‘Kooky Pedia’, on which the video of the said prank would have been uploaded.

They were arrested on the complaint of an autorickshaw driver. However, later, they were let off on bail with a warning after they apologised for their action.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the incident, S Kumar, DCP North, said, “The youths were forcefully stopping and scaring the passersby, they were arrested under bailable sections and given bail in the police station itself.”

In videos of the prank, which have gone viral on the internet, the youngsters, dressed up as ‘ghosts,’ can be seen running towards autorickshaw drivers and motorists. As per plan, one of the accused, wearing a long, white kurta, a wig and having splashed red paint on his face to make it look like blood, was able to create panic for some time.

In one video, the group can also be seen trying to scare a man sleeping on a pavement.

The seven youths were identified as Shaan Malik (20), Naveed (20), Sajil Mohammed (21), Sakib (20), Syed Nabil (20), Yousif Ahmed (20), all of whom are residents of RT Nagar, and Mohammed Ayub (2), from Nagawara.