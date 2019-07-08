Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has implemented fare cuts in Mumbai starting from Tuesday, i.e., July 9, stated a report. A BEST official had said, “With this move, we hope to attract larger numbers of passengers who otherwise are moving over to cab aggregators. We also intend to introduce measures as part of Mumbai’s revamp under the Smart City initiative.”
Sources in BEST reportedly stated that the day to day passenger traffic may increase by 5 lakh in a span of one month with the implementation of the fare cut. Meanwhile, a commuter was quoted by a leading daily as saying, “In a non-AC bus, I pay Rs 25 to go to Marol. If the fare cuts are implemented, I can travel the same distance in an AC bus for just Rs 19.”
Below are the new bus fares that will be implemented from July 9:
1) For 5 to 5 km, the fare is Rs 5 for non-AC bus and Rs 6 for AC bus.
2) For 5 to 10 km, the fare is Rs 10 for non-AC bus and Rs 13 for AC bus.
3) For 10 to 15 km, the fare is Rs 15 for non-AC bus and Rs 19 for AC bus.
4) For distance above 15 km, the fare would be Rs 20 for non-AC bus and Rs 25 for AC bus.
BEST, with a fleet of 3,337 buses, including 120 double-deckers, has so far failed to recover even its cost of operation and its ridership over the years has fallen from 45 lakh a day to 27 lakh. It operates 483 routes in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and its daily loss are estimated at around Rs 2 crore. Senior BEST Committee member Ravi Raja who hailed the decision reminded the administration that it is going to make an annual loss of Rs 125 crore due to fare reduction.