Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has implemented fare cuts in Mumbai starting from Tuesday, i.e., July 9, stated a report. A BEST official had said, “With this move, we hope to attract larger numbers of passengers who otherwise are moving over to cab aggregators. We also intend to introduce measures as part of Mumbai’s revamp under the Smart City initiative.”

Sources in BEST reportedly stated that the day to day passenger traffic may increase by 5 lakh in a span of one month with the implementation of the fare cut. Meanwhile, a commuter was quoted by a leading daily as saying, “In a non-AC bus, I pay Rs 25 to go to Marol. If the fare cuts are implemented, I can travel the same distance in an AC bus for just Rs 19.”

Below are the new bus fares that will be implemented from July 9: