New Delhi: Even as India's coronavirus count has reached 29,75, 702, with its highest-ever spike of 69,878 in the last 24 hours, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday pointed to the country's 'really low' fatality rate and healthy recovery rate, which, he said, was the 'best in the world'.

"As far as COVID-19 numbers are concerned, our fatality rate (1.87%) is really low and we have the best recovery rate (75%) in the world. We have around 1,500 testing labs now. It is a great achievement in itself", the Union Health Minister said today.

Notably, with a total of 22,22,577 patients having recovered from the infection, the country’s recovery rate currently stands at 74.69%. Of the total number of recovered cases, 63,631 took place in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 55,794 deaths, of which 945 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the fatality rate is currently at 1.87%. The number of active cases stand at 6,97,330, which contribute 23.31% of the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases.

Also, India continues to be the world’s third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil, respectively.

Today’s remark by Dr Harsh Vardhan comes a day after he expressed hope that India’s first vaccine for coronavirus-COVAXIN-could be available by the end of the year.