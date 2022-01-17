New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ddressed the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda via video conferencing. During his speech, PM Modi said detailed various steps the country has taken to make it the “most attractive” investment destination in the world. “Indian youth are ready to take your businesses & ideas to new heights. With our global skills, India has registered more than 60,000 startups in 2021,” he said while speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) five-day online ‘Davos Agenda’ summit.Also Read - Top 10 Richest Indians Can Fund School, Higher Education Of Every Child For 25 Years: Study
PM Modi said India is saving lives by giving medicines and vaccines to other countries in the time of pandemic. “Today, India is the world’s third largest pharma producer,” he added. Also Read - PM Modi Declares January 16 as National Startup Day, Calls Startups As Backbone of New India
Here are key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech from World Economic Forum:
Also Read - Have to Stay Alert, But Avoid Panic: PM Modi at Meeting With CMs to Review COVID Situation in States
- A strong democracy like India has given the whole world a beautiful gift, a bouquet of hope. In this bouquet, we Indians have an unbreakable trust in democracy. In this bouquet is the technology that will empower the 21st century. In this bouquet, we Indians have temperament, we Indians have talent: PM Modi
- In this time of Corona, we have seen how India, following the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’, is saving millions of lives by providing essential medicines and vaccines to many countries. Today, India is the third largest pharma producer in the world, pharmacy to the world: PM Modi
- Today, India is sending record software engineers to the world. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in India. Today, India has the third highest number of Unicorns in the world. More than 10 thousand start-ups have been registered in the last 6 months: PM Modi
- Today, India is promoting Ease of Doing Business, minimizing government interference. By simplifying and reducing its corporate tax rates, India has made it the most competitive in the world. Last year alone we have reduced more than 25 thousand compliances: PM Modi
- The ability of Indians to innovate, the ability to adopt new technology, the spirit of entrepreneurship, can give new energy to every one of our global partners. So this is the best time to invest in India: PM Modi
- Walking on the path of self-reliance, India’s focus is not only on simplifying processes, but also on incentivizing investment and production. With this approach, 26 billion dollar Production Linked Incentive schemes have been implemented in 14 sectors today.
- Entrepreneurship in Indian youth today is at a new height. In 2014 where there were a few hundred registered start ups in India. Today their number has crossed 60 thousand. It also has more than 80 unicorns, of which more than 40 are made in 2021
- Today, India is making policies, taking decisions towards the present as well as the target for the next 25 years. In this era, India has set goals for high growth, welfare and saturation of wellness. This period of growth will be green, clean, sustainable, reliable: PM Modi
- We have to admit that our Lifestyle is also a big challenge for Climate. ‘Throw away’ culture and consumerism have made the Climate Challenge more serious. Today’s ‘take-make-use-dispose’ economy needs to move rapidly towards a circular economy: PM Modi
- Today, with the change in global order, the challenges we have been facing as a global family are also increasing. Collective and synchronized action is needed by every country, every global agency to combat these: PM Modi