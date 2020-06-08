Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) will start operating 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 from Monday, an official said on Sunday. Also Read - COVID-19: Hospital in Mumbai Hands Over Body Without Waiting For Test Result, 500 People at Risk Now

Now, employees of government, private sectors as well as those who are self-employed can also travel in these buses, he said. Also Read - Panic Grips Mumbai as Complaints of 'Foul Smell' Pour in From Several Areas, No Gas Leakage Found

The state government recently allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any passes. Also Read - BEST Buses to Resume Services From Monday | Here Are The New Rules

The government had earlier announced phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under ”Mission Begin Again” though the lockdown remains in force till June 30.

BEST PRO Manoj Varade said the frequency of buses will be increased if demand rises in the coming days.