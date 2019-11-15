New Delhi: Starting Friday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will operate buses on the recently opened BKC-Chunabhatti Connector, thus reducing travel time and providing affordable and faster service for commuters travelling between Bandra and Sion.

As per reports, the service will be launched in route number 473 (Kalanagar-Sion). According to an official, the said bus service will operate on a 14.1-km route and will have stops at Kalanagar, Bharat Nagar, MMRDA-pay-and-park-stop, Bank of Baroda, Indian Oil (BKC)-Canara Bank-Everard Nagar and finally terminate at Priyadarshini in Sion.

In future, the BEST is likely to launch more services on the connector, saving at least 30 minutes of travel time on the east-west corridor. In addition, it is also said to be planning to launch AC bus services connecting the western suburbs of the country’s financial capital to Kurla, Chembur, Deonar and Sion.

On a related note, the traffic police will take at least two weeks to traffic movement before deciding on opening the connector to two-wheelers and autorickashaws, both of which are currently banned from plying on it.

The BKC-Chunabhatti Connector, also known as the BKC Flyover, was opened last Sunday; an announcement to this effect was made by then-caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Last month, the Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had threatened to open the flyover by itself, alleging that its non-opening was leading to great inconvenience for the commuters.