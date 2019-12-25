New Delhi: The year 2019 was a year of several new beginnings for India’s space sector, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) growing and progressing by leaps and bounds.

Though the crash landing of India’s moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface was heartbreaking, it captured the imagination of the entire world and inspired a whole generation.

Apart from that, 2019 saw ISRO scoring a couple of half-centuries, like putting into orbit 50 foreign satellites and also sending up its 50th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The year also witnessed the ISRO touching the mark of 319-foreign satellite launches and deciding to go for another moon landing mission called Chandrayaan-3.

Here’s a list of ISRO satellites which were launched in the year 2019:

January 24, 2019: Microsat-R

On January 24, 2019, ISRO began its 2019 journey with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) successfully injecting Microsat-R and Kalamsat-V2 satellites into their designated orbits from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Chairman Dr K Sivan said the PSLV-C44 mission was unique as it was for the first time ISRO used the last stage of the rocket as a platform to perform experiments in space.

February 06, 2019: GSAT-31

On February 6, 2019, communication satellite, GSAT-31 was successfully launched from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-247.

“GSAT-31 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and flexible coverage. The satellite will provide communication services to Indian mainland and islands” ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan said.