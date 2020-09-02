New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over GST compensation, and said depriving states of GST reimbursement is an attempt to undermine federalism. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee Would be Remembered For His Efforts Towards India's Progress: PM Modi

Urging the prime minister not to betray the trust between the states and the Centre on the issue, Banerjee asked him "not to allow an insufferable blow to the federalist polity of the nation by depriving the states of the GST compensation".

"I am deeply anguished by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) imbroglio which tantamounts to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the Government of India towards the states, violating the very premise of federalism," she wrote to PM Modi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi on Centre's failure to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to states citing revenue shortfall. pic.twitter.com/KltV28AzFe — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Notably, Mamata Banerjee and other five chief ministers have written to PM Modi over the GST compensation in the past one week.

The non-BJP ruled states and Union Territory Puducherry on Monday rejected the Centre’s suggestion that the states should borrow to make up for the GST shortfall, saying the constitutional liability to fill the gap lies with the Union government.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to consider more legally viable and sustainable options for providing GST dues to states to help them tide over the COVID-19 financial crisis.

“The two options of borrowing presented by the Ministry of Finance, which primarily require the states to borrow and then meet repayment liabilities will put an extremely onerous burden on states,” he said.

Prior to this, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday asked the Centre to borrow loan and pay GST compensation due to states.

“You are well aware that as per constitutional provisions, the Centre is accountable for providing GST compensation,” Baghel said in the letter.

On the other hand, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday outrightly rejected the Centre’s proposal of borrowing by states to meet shortfall in GST revenue and dubbed it as a “clear breach of the solemn and constitutional assurance and betrayal of spirit of cooperative ———federalism”.