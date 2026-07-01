‘Betrayed lord Ram, Indian Constitution’: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Ram Temple donation row

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, accusing the party of

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'Betrayed lord Ram, Indian Constitution': Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Ram Temple donation row | Images: ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, accusing the party of betraying both “Lord Ram” and Constitutional values.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav invoked the idea of “Maryada” (boundary) and alleged that the BJP is only concerned about the flow of donations.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is betraying Lord Ram. The first name of righteousness (Maryada) is Lord Shri Ram, and the second is the Constitution; BJP has betrayed both. The danger for the BJP is that donations or charity might stop,” he said.

The remarks come amid a political storm in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person will be spared.

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

Following this, Rai’s statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday. Champat Rai has been questioned; statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation.

The case has triggered a massive political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh, with the ruling BJP and Opposition parties trading allegations over the handling of the temple’s finances, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe continues.

(With ANI inputs)