New Delhi: Smoking in public and spitting tobacco were never highly appreciated tasks and there are central laws to punish the offenders but nothing could deter those who are hell-bent to spit. Now after several states made smoking and spitting tobacco punishable in the wake of the pandemic, finally Maharashtra and Karnataka too toed the line and invoked specific sections of the penal code.

In Maharashtra, the first-time violators will have to pay Rs 1,000 fine and perform public service for one day. The second-time offenders will have to pay Rs 3,000 fine and perform public service for three days.

The government is so sure that the repeat offenders won't learn a lesson, there is a provision of third-time offence which would draw Rs 5,000 fine and five days of public service.

Apart from this, as per various sections of the Bombay Police Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the punishment will range from six months to two years of jail or fine, Tope said in the statement.

The Karnataka government has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places, violators will be punished under sections 188,268, 269 & 270 of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Since coronavirus is believed to be spreading through viral droplets, spitting in public places was prohibited. Chewing tobacco is prohibited as it produces more saliva.

(With Agency Inputs)