New Delhi: With an aim to keep the increasing pollution in check in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has now ordered to deploy a checking team on petrol pumps to check the vehicle's Pollution Certificate (PUCC). The vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, may have to pay a challan of Rs 10,000.

The Delhi government has launched an enforcement drive at petrol pumps against vehicles without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. The teams of the transport department checked PUC certificates of vehicles arriving at fuel stations.

"We are ensuring all vehicles in Delhi are following the pollution emission standards and stay in a healthy state. We are ensuring all the vehicles carry PUC certificates in Delhi," Anuj Bharti, DC, Transport department, said.

“If a vehicle owner does not have a PUC certificate after checking with our database, then we will issue an e-challan to the owner,” he added.

He said they had found a few vehicles without the stipulated certificate. “In the first phase, we appealed to the people to carry PUC certificates. But it does not receive the expected responses from the people. So now we are in the second phase which is the enforcement stage. If the vehicle does not have a PUC certificate, we will issue a challan of Rs 10,000.”

The Deputy Commissioner also added that till October 14, 17,71,380 vehicles are plying on the road without a pollution certificate in Delhi. To control these, 500 teams have been deployed by the department at petrol pumps in Delhi.

He further added that the vehicles whose pollution certificate is not available will get 24 hours to get it generated. After this, the registration number of those vehicles will be verified online. E-challan will be sent to the homes of vehicles whose pollution certificate is not generated.