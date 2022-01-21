New Delhi: Amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a new order, imposing the ‘One Hand Bag rule’ across airports in India. According to the circular issued by BCAS, domestic flyers have been barred from carrying more than one cabin luggage on flights within India. The move aims to ease out congestion and security concerns and reduce the burden at screening points at airports. The rule, however, exempts items listed by the government in the circular.Also Read - Republic Day: Restrictions On Charter & Non-Scheduled Commercial Flights At Delhi Airport. Details Here

"No passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag," said the circular issued by BCAS on Wednesday according to Hindustan Times. The new rule comes as an additional restriction for travellers at a time when the Centre had already imposed a one-bag policy for check-in baggage to ease congestion and ensure health protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The civil avaition body noted that passengers have been observed to carry on an average carries two to three hand bags to the screening point. "This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers," the order said.

BCAS ordered airlines, airport operators and other stakeholders to ensure the enforcement of the ‘One Hand Bag rule’ and advertise about it by displaying it on hoardings, tickets and boarding passes “very conspicuously” for passengers’ clarity. “Airline may be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their hand bag status etc, before allowing the passenger for Pre-embarkation security checks,” the civil avaition body said.