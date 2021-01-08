New Delhi: Are you thinking of drinking on Goa beaches while on vacation? Beware! This act of yours might land you in trouble. The Goa Tourism department has decided to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beaches after several areas were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations. Also Read - Sadda Kutta Kutta Fame Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtaking in White Crop Top And Hot Pants In Latest IG Picture

Giving further information, State Tourism Director Menino D'Souza told news agency PTI that boards cautioning people against drinking on beaches have been installed.

He further added that the tourism department of the state will enforce the amended Act through police and once Tourist Police Force is there, the state will be able to do it on its own.

The state government, in January 2019, had amended the Tourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches.

On the other hand, at least 83 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while 105 recovered from the infection in Goa on Friday.

With this, the count of infections in the coastal state reached 51,709, of which 50,088 patients have recovered from the infection. As many as 744 people have died of the disease so far, and the state is now left with 877 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)