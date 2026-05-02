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Beware of buying a used car online! How fraudsters are now using car sale websites to scam senior citizens

Beware of buying a used car online! How fraudsters are now using car sale websites to scam senior citizens

A case has surfaced in New Delhi, where police have arrested a 32-year-old man, accused of defrauding a Trilokpuri resident of Rs 2 lakh by promising to sell a used car online.

A scam Took place against a senior citizen in New Delhi. File image

Although buyers usually turn to reliable and certified websites for used cars, some have been approached by individuals pretending to be staff from online car sales platforms.

A similar case has surfaced in the national capital, where Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man, accused of defrauding a Trilokpuri resident of Rs 2 lakh by promising to sell a used car online. The accused has been identified as Aman Sethi. The Cyber ​​Police Station team of the East District arrested the accused.

What was the matter?

On April 16, the victim filed a police complaint stating that an unknown individual, posing as a representative of an online car sales platform, had approached him. The accused built trust by sending car photos and information before taking Rs 2 lakh under the pretext of booking and processing charges.

The car was never delivered, the money was not refunded, and the accused later became unreachable. Police have arrested the suspect and are continuing their investigation.

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Taking the complaint seriously, police formed a special team led by Inspector Pawan Yadav and ACP Pawan Kumar. During the investigation, officers followed the money trail to a State Bank of India account.

A detailed analysis of KYC documents, account transactions and digital evidence helped identify the accused, who had gone into hiding.

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However, based on constant surveillance and specific information, the team tracked his movements and eventually arrested him. During interrogation, he attempted to mislead the investigating officers, but the evidence against him proved his guilt.

Further investigation also revealed that he had previously been involved in a similar fraud case registered at the Krishna Nagar police station, indicating a pattern of fraud.

How he hunted

He targeted people searching for used cars online. He would pose as an employee of a reputable company, gain their trust by providing false information, and then demand an advance payment into his personal bank account. After receiving the money, he would evade the victim’s questions and eventually disappear.

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Police issued advisory

The police issued an advisory urging citizens to be cautious when transacting with online sellers. They advised people to verify the authenticity of sellers and avoid transferring money to personal accounts without proper due diligence. In case of any cyber fraud, citizens can report it to the helpline number 1930 or contact the nearest cyber police station.

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