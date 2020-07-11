New Delhi: ‘The notice which claims that a coronavirus or COVID-19 Monitoring Committee has been formed is fake’, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified on Saturday. In a statement, Ajay Bhalla, MHA spokesperson stated that no official notification like this (constitution of COVID-19 monitoring committee) has been issued by ministry of Home Affairs on coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Seeks to Use Eden Gardens as Quarantine Centre For Its Personnel

Earlier a notification claiming that the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a monitoring committee for COVID-19 was being circulated widely on social media.

It had also mentioned an email address for general public to send in their feedback about the SoPs published by the MHA. Besides, the circular had also listed out names of 25 members, claiming to be part of the corona monitoring committee.